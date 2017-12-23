Milk float's special delivery to youngsters at Wirral children's hospice

DAIRY staff brought some festive cheer to children and their families at a Wirral hospice.

Milkmen and women at Morton’s Dairies, which has a depot in Chester, handed over new toys to the youngsters at Claire House Children’s Hospice.

The gifts had been donated by kind-hearted customers and were delivered on a decorated festive milk float.

Beth Pochin, corporate fundraiser at Claire House in Bebington, said: “We’re grateful to the staff at customers at Morton’s Dairies who have turned this event into an annual tradition here at Claire House.

“The gifts will bring a smile to the faces of children and their families who face the prospect of needing medical care and support over the Christmas period.”

Julian Harrison, managing director of Morton’s Dairies, said it was a successful event and added: “We’ve had an amazing response this year and we’re delighted to share our haul with Claire House.”