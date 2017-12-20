Trio tried to climb inside stranger's car in Delamere Forest

THREE men flagged down a car in Delamere Forest before trying to get inside the vehicle.

Police are now investigating the incident which happened after nightfall on Ashton Road on Tuesday, December 19.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “Three young males flagged a car down at about 6.40pm. After stopping, one of the males tried to open the passenger door which was locked.

“They are described as being in their late teens. One had blue clothing and another facial hair and a white hoodie.”

Police searched the area but were unable to find the men.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 785 of December 19. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.