Cheshire firefighters' warning after fire risk prompts plug set product recall

CHESHIRE Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to stop using remote control plug sets that have been identified as a potential fire risk.

Anyone with a remote on/off plug set from DIY store B&Q is advised to check if they are affected by a product recall issued.

The firm has issued an urgent recall notice for a remote control on/off twin set and a remote control on/off triple set, which were on sale from September 2014 to November 2017.

A recall email from the firm stated a small number of these products have shown excessive heat build-up inside the plug, and in some circumstances, this could cause items in contact with them to ignite.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted today: “This triple remote control plug set and a similar twin set have been recalled by DIY retailer @BandQ over fire safety concerns. If you or anyone you know has either of these products stop using them immediately. Please share.”

The two recalled products are remote control on/off set twin set product barcode number 5052931395033 and remote control on/off set triple set product barcode number 4895130705675.

Anyone who has purchased this product is urged to switch it off at the wall and return it to a B8Q store where a refund will be given.

A statement from B&Q said: “At B&Q, we have rigorous quality control procedures in place for all our products, and we take great pride putting the safety and wellbeing of our customers above everything else.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Firefighters are warning people not to take a risk if they have one of the recalled items in their home.

Lisa Bryan, of the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service home safety team, said: “Any product recall is a serious issue, and especially when there may be a fire risk.

“If you, or someone you know, has bought or is using one of these products, please immediately switch it off at the wall and unplug it. B&Q has asked customers to return these products to stores and states it will fully refund you and answer any questions you may have.

“Any fire risk, however small, should never be ignored. Please take five minutes to check if these products are being used in your home, or the home of someone you care for.”