Scooter club delivers Christmas gifts to youngsters at Countess of Chester Hospital

FORGET Santa and his reindeer – members of Chester Scooter Club took matters into their own hands to deliver presents to youngsters in hospital.

Dozens of enthusiasts jumped into their saddles to transport the toys to the Countess of Chester Hospital on Sunday.

They made their way from the Anchor pub on High Street, Saltney, at around 12.45, with organisers saying this year’s event had once again proved a festive success.