Plaque unveiled to mark site of Chester's Ship Victory pub

A PLAQUE has been unveiled to mark the site of a pub that had to be demolished to make way for Chester's new bus interchange.

The Ship Victory stood proudly on Gorse Stacks for more than a century from 1855 until it was knocked down in 2015.

A group of regulars fought in vain to save the pub – but the move was deemed necessary for the construction of the city's £13.5m bus station.

Community stalwart and environmental campaigner Andy Scargill came up with the idea to install a bronze plaque, which was unveiled by council leader Samantha Dixon on Friday.

She said: “I’d like to thank Andy Scargill who suggested this tribute.

“Known as the little pub with a big heart, I hope this plaque will ensure it remains in our memories and its place in the city history is now firmly cast in bronze and set in stone.”

The pub was named after Nelson’s flag ship ‘HMS Victory’.

The unveiling was witnessed by former landlord Joe Gildea, Chris Matheson MP, Mr Scargill and Christine Gaskell, who is chair of the Local Enterprise Partnership that contributed funding to the Chester Bus Interchange project.

Just weeks before the pub's demolition, Mr Gildea and his wife Helen spoke to The Standard about the 20 years his family had spent running the popular pub.

He said: “It's a sad occasion; there's a lot of history and memories in that pub.

“There have been weddings, funerals, birthday parties, themed nights; you name it, we had it.

“My daughter, Angela, died in there. She was 32. We set up a charity in her name for the breast cancer unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital and we raised £111,000.

“In 2012 were we were named the most charitable pub in Britain at the national ‘Pub Oscars’. That was down to the people, who were wonderful.

“It was a small pub but a lot came out of it. We used to call it a little pub with a big heart.”

Mr Gildea, 78, added: “I will remember it fondly, and the people more than the fabric.

“We made some great friends over the years there.”