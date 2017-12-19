Ellesmere Port bikers pay for man's mobility scooter

A group of kind-hearted bikers raised money to buy an Ellesmere Port man an early Christmas present.

Paul Wright has MS which impacts on his mobility.

So members of the Robbers Dogs – a club of bikers who raise funds for a charitable cause each year – stepped in and bought Paul an electric scooter which will help give him much more freedom.

The bikers staged a charity evening at the Bull’s Head pub in Great Sutton, where there were raffles and music.

The night helped raised £540 which went towards a scooter for Paul.

The Robbers Dogs have been running for 10 years and are based at the Horse and Jockey pub.

In previous years they have raised money for good causes such as the North West Air Ambulance.