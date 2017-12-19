Chester hotel offers rooms to guests evacuated from Deeside's Gateway to Wales hotel blaze

A Chester hotel offered five complimentary rooms to people displaced by a devastating fire that gutted a hotel in Deeside.

The Townhouse Chester hotel on Bridge Street followed the breaking news yesterday as firefighters battled the blaze at the Gateway to Wales Hotel on Welsh Road, Garden City.

A spokesman said: “We were truly shocked by the scenes reported and wanted to do what we can to help.

“We only had five rooms left but if we had more to give, we would.”

Guests at the hotel told our reporters how they had lost everything in the fire that took hold just before 4.30am, damaging 80 per cent of the ground floor.

A total of seven fire crews, one from Flint, Mold, Buckley, Wrexham and Chester, and two from Deeside, together with two aerial ladder platforms from Wrexham and Chester turned out to the incident.

All 47 guests and staff at the hotel were accounted for and evacuated to Deeside Leisure Centre in Queensferry along with residents in nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.