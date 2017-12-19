Chester Heritage Service is on the move - and will be replaced by £1m visitor attraction

A popular archive which helps people study their family history is on the move – to be replaced by a new tourist attraction.

The Chester History and Heritage service, which has been based at St Michael’s Church in Bridge Street for a number of years, is moving to the nearby Grosvenor Museum in the New Year.

After a short closure, the church will reopen as a new history attraction run by Chester-based community interest company Big Heritage – who are behind the Sick to Death display on the City Walls.

More details about the attraction, which will have close to £1m invested in it, will be revealed ‘very soon’, the company says.

Chester History and Heritage has now closed for Christmas and is not due to reopen until Tuesday, January 2.

The centre is then due to close on Friday, January 12 as staff and volunteers start the move to the Grosvenor Museum. They aim to reopen to the public early in the spring and will be posting to their Facebook page and answering emails while they are closed.

Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities at CWaC, said: “Chester History and Heritage provides a fascinating service both looking after and sharing our history.

“When it reopens in the museum, they will continue to offer all of the previous services but look forward to seeing many new users.

“The team are keen to widen their reach and find ways to improve access that could include bringing the service into different buildings and sharing their exhibitions with more locations across Chester.

“They will be consulting to develop the future look and feel of the service to ensure all of the most valued resources are maintained and new ideas explored.”

Without having to manage St Michael’s Church, the team will have more time to work on more projects. They already work closely with Chester Civic Trust, volunteers and owners of many historic buildings on the Heritage Festival, and the annual Heritage Open Days.

Cllr Gittins said details of Big Heritage’s plans would be revealed ‘soon’, adding: “The council will retain ownership of St Michael’s that will benefit from their new investment. The surplus generated by the attraction will be reinvested in it – as well as activities which engage people in Chester and the surrounding area.”

Big Heritage’s Dean Paton said: “We’re excited to be bringing a cutting-edge new attraction to Chester. It’ll push the boundaries of engaging with the past.

“It will combine some incredible digital technology with historical archives and artefacts to present the story of Chester in a whole new light.

“We intend to invest close to £1m in the project over the next 18 months, and believe our offer will be become a ‘must see’ for both visitors and local residents alike.

“We’ll continue to run a visitor experience at the Water Tower on the City Walls, which will see extra reinvestment from the Big Heritage team.”

The Chester History and Heritage Facebook page is followed by nearly 4,000 history lovers and their online image bank boasts more than 21,000 unique historic images of Cheshire.