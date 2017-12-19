Chester FC players spread festive cheer at Countess of Chester Hospital

Chester FC's players took time out from their busy National League campaign to spread some festive cheer at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Manager Marcus Bignot and his squad handed out Christmas presents to young patients in the children's ward at the hospital yesterday (Tuesday, December 19) afternoon.

The gifts were from the annual Big Yellow Self Storage Christmas Toy Appeal, which launched earlier this month.

The annual appeal sees people and businesses donate gifts which are distributed to under-privileged children and family charities in the area just before Christmas.

One of the beneficiaries of the appeal this year was the Countess Charity, and patients there had their spirits lifted when the Blues’ squad visited them this afternoon.

Chester FC's Community Trust supported this year's toy appeal, allowing presents to be dropped off at the Swansway Stadium. The appeal is organised by Sealand Road firm Big Yellow Self Storage, which was the main drop-off point for presents.