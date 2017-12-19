Cheshire firefighters choir performs with Leona Lewis to celebrate the emergency services

MEMBERS of a choir have been in fine voice over the last few months as they represent Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Cheshire Fire Choir have performed at a number of high profile events, and 2017 will culminate in a network television appearance with Leona Lewis.

The one-off Christmas special called A Night for the Emergency Services, a show featuring talented members of all the emergency services performing alongside special celebrity guests including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, and Tokio Myers, as well as Leona Lewis.

As well as the choir performing in the studio, the show’s host, Ashley Banjo from dance group Diversity, spent a day at Lymm Fire Station filming with White Watch, which will also feature in the programme.

A Night for the Emergency Services aims to celebrate the work of the emergency services and thank them for everything they do.

Choir chair Tom Daniels said: “It has been a fantastic year for us with great opportunities for us to support the work of the emergency services. Probably the most poignant performance for us all was when we sang our signature tune The Rising at the 10th Anniversary Memorial Service in Warwickshire for the Atherstone on Stour fire, in which four firefighters lost their lives tackling a warehouse blaze.”

Warwickshire Station Commander Neil McElvenny wrote afterwards: “Many different things made the service what it was, and again just one of these was the presence of the Cheshire Fire Choir whose performances were stunning and moving in equal measure.”

Another moving appearance was at Lambeth Palace where the choir was invited to sing at the presentations of the Firefighters Memorial Trust medals.

A little closer to home, they have performed in the beautiful setting of Eaton Hall for the Lord Mayor of Chester’s charity dinner and have taken part in the Macclesfield Christmas Lights switch on.

The television performance with Leona Lewis can be seen on ITV1 on Wednesday, December 20, at 9pm.