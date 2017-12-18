Gateway to Wales fire damage in pictures: Photos show devastation of overnight blaze

Pictures this morning show the full extent of the damage caused to the Gateway of Wales hotel following the early hours fire.

More than a dozen emergency services vehicles including seven fire engines and four ambulances raced to the scene on Welsh Road, Garden City, after the alarm was raised at around 4.30am.

Dramatic footage posted on social media showed the roof of Deeside hotel engulfed in flames after the blaze took hold.

Hotel guests and residents were left 'traumatised' after a fire ripped through the Gateway to Wales hotel in the early hours of Monday morning.

Pictures taken from the scene this morning show major damage to the property's roof.