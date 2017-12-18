Chester to get new £5m fire station

More than £5m is to be invested in a new state-of-the-art fire station for Chester.

The new facility will be built on the site of the current St Anne Street fire station, which opened 46 years ago and has been deemed too large and no longer fit for delivering a modern fire and rescue service.

Cheshire Fire Authority (CFA) agreed to the project at a meeting earlier this month.

The new station will be smaller than the existing one, but no ‘necessary facilities’ will be lost. Surplus land could be sold off to help fund the initiative.

CFA chair, councillor Bob Rudd, said: “The St Anne Street fire station has served the city well for almost 50 years but is no longer fit to support the needs of a modern fire and rescue service. The new station, which will be built on the current site, will provide facilities that will benefit both the firefighters and community safety departments based there.

“The project will begin in spring 2018. The existing building is far too large for today’s needs, the upkeep and running costs are expensive and therefore it is more cost-effective to replace it with a more efficient station.”

CFA say the cost of the new station will be ‘more than £5m’ and it will cover ‘a smaller footprint, without losing any necessary facilities’.

There had been plans to build student accomodation at the rear of a smaller fire station on the St Anne Street site, but they fell through.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Hancock added: “A number of proposals for the station have been put forward in recent years, meaning there has been limited investment in the building.

“The Authority’s decision is very welcome and means that our staff and the local community will have a fire station that is fit for purpose for today’s fire and rescue service.

“I can reassure residents and business owners in Chester that this project will not affect our emergency response in the Chester area.

“There will be no interruption to fire cover as our crews will continue to operate from a temporary fire station on the current site during the construction period.”

The funding for the new building will come from a combination of reserves, borrowing and revenue from the sale of the land.

Cllr Rudd added: “We are all looking forward to the start of this exciting project for Chester and to watching the new fire station evolve from the ground up.”

Only last month, a group of former firefighters raised grave concerns about cuts to the city's fire service.

They said they “dreaded the consequences” of the decision to remove one of the city's two fire engines from the St Anne Street station.

The vehicle was transferred to the new station on Powey Lane in Mollington, which opened in January with the aim of providing quicker access to incidents on the nearby motorways.