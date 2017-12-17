Chester Gladiators shortlisted to win cash award from Tesco community fund

A CHESTER rugby league club has been shortlisted to receive a cash award from a community funding scheme.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of up to £4,000, up to £2,000 and £1,000 raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to vote at their local store for who they think should take away the top grant.

Chester Gladiators is one of the groups on the shortlist.

The club's project will support the development of rugby league in the city through providing free taster events and the creation of new junior teams and a masters team for over 35s

Jim Green, chairman of Chester Gladiators, said: "We’re over the moon to be shortlisted.

“This project will allow us to build our capacity and continue to grow our club, increasing participation in sport and creating new opportunities that will improve physical and mental health, create new friendships and build confidence as well as developing specific skills.

“We’re encouraging the wider community to visit Tesco stores during January and February and use their token to vote for Chester Gladiators."

Customers can vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop in the stores in Sealand Road, Chester city centre, Broughton, Pepper Street, Weston Grove, and Delamere Street.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered over £40m to 9,700 projects up and down the country.

Alec Brown, head of community at Tesco, said: “There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see these come to life in hundreds of communities.”

Groundwork’s National Chief Executive, Graham Duxbury, added: “We’ve been thrilled to see the diversity of projects that have applied for funding, ranging from outdoor classrooms, sports facilities, community gardens, play areas and all in between.

“We’re looking forward to learning the results of the customer vote and then supporting each group to bring their project to life.”

Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online.

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp