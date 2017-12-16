Five primary schools in Cheshire West and Chester fail to meet national standard in SATs

PUPILS at five primary schools in Cheshire West and Chester have failed to reach the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

The schools are Elton Primary, Lache Primary, Tattenhall Park Primary, St Mary of the Angels Catholic Primary in Ellesmere Port, and Woodlands Primary, also in Ellesmere Port.

Schools are considered to be under-performing if fewer than 65 per cent of children reach the expected standard in SATs or if they fail to make sufficient progress in the three key areas.

Cheshire West and Chester Council said work was being carried out to help the schools hit the national target in future.

There are a total of 130 primary schools in the borough meaning just 3.8 per cent failed to make the grade in the SATs.

Cllr Nicole Meardon, cabinet member for children and young people, told the Leader: “We are aware of the situation regarding these five schools and are working with them to secure improvements in terms of outcomes and progress in the future.”

She added: “As a council we are committed to making sure all of the borough’s children get the best start in life and have the opportunity to reach their potential. Working with all of our schools is a key part of this.”

Across England, 61 per cent of 11-year-olds who sat this year's SATs - or national curriculum tests - met government targets compared with 53 per cent last year, according to the Department for Education (DfE).

While the number of schools considered to be under-performing has dropped, almost 140,000 children are being taught at mainstream primaries in England which are falling below the Government's floor standard.

Children attending schools in London are the most likely to receive a good education, while those in the South West and Midlands are least likely, the figures show.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said the results showed teachers and pupils have "responded well to the new more rigorous curriculum".

Around 137,838 pupils are being taught at the 511 primaries that failed to meet the floor standard this year. This represents around 3.2 per cent of all children at mainstream primary schools in England.