Former Team GB trampolinist dons Christmas jumper to help Flip Out Chester's charity event

A FORMER Team GB trampolinist has helped a Chester centre raise money for charity with a 'Christmas jumper day'.

Kieran Martin donned his favourite festive knitwear to visit Flip Out ahead of the big fundraiser for Save the Children today (Friday, December 15).

The trampoline park, based on Chester Gates Business Park, offered half price admission to people wearing Christmas jumpers and encouraged customers to donate at least £2 to the charity.

Support of the cause will help to protect children from potentially life-threatening diseases such as malaria and pneumonia. Save the Children also helps refugees and minority groups.

Darren Zabinski, head of marketing at Flip Out, said: “Save the Children helps so many vulnerable youngsters and their families so the staff at Flip Out hope we can raise as much money as possible for the charity. Just £2 could make the difference between a child being able to eat or starving.”

Flip Out Chester is said to be the largest trampoline centre in the country. The £2 million centre opened around a year ago and created around 160 jobs.

It comprises a host of different trampolines, a ninja warrior course, kids and adults arenas, soft play, free running areas, total wipeout, dodgeball, jumping tower and foam pits.

There is also a separate 'Clip 'n Climb' facility with 20 climbing wall challenges, a vertical drop slide and the 'Stairway to Heaven' freefall experience.

To find out more, and for more information about Christmas activities, visit www.flipout.co.uk/locations/chester