College launches new name 'Cheshire College - South and West' for 2018

A NEW name has been announced following the successful merger of two Cheshire colleges this year.

Cheshire College – South and West is the new name for South Cheshire College/West Cheshire College.

Cheshire College – South and West, which has campuses in Crewe, Ellesmere Port and Chester, has unveiled the new brand identity to its students and staff.

The new name and logo, which follows the successful merger of South Cheshire College and West Cheshire College in March 2017, was developed through consultation and involvement from prospective and current students, parents, staff, businesses, government and local community partners.

Jasbir Dhesi, principal and chief executive at Cheshire College – South and West, said: “Following our merger earlier this year we are delighted to announce our new name Cheshire College – South and West.

“From the outset we wanted to create a distinctive brand that appeals to all our students, communities and business partners reflecting the diverse mix of skills and industries that we work across.

“Whilst our name and logo may have changed, our commitment to delivering excellent teaching, learning and skills development for young people, adults and employers remains the same.”

Sean Houlston, 18, Student Union president, added: “Current and prospective students from all three campuses were asked for their thoughts on the name. Personally, I think the new logo looks great - it gives the college an exciting, fresh new look.”