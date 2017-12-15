Cheshire firefighter apprentices graduate from The Prince's Trust programme

A GROUP of young people are to become Firefighter and Community Safety Apprentices with Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The team of 12 who were all dressed in black tie for the occasion gave a two minute speech at the celebration, held at the Macdonald Portal Hotel in Tarporley, to complete their graduation from the Prince’s Trust programme .

Graduating from the course were: Adam Fenley, Ben Burgyone, David Kirk, Ellie Ditchfield, Jonathan Dutton-Guiver, Louie Burton, Matthew Scanlon, Oliver Myers, Olivia Lovatt, Sean Coles, Shaun McCloskey and Tomos Avis.

The programme provided the team with an opportunity to gain qualifications and give them an insight into the importance of supporting the community and working as a team.

Before becoming a Firefighter and Community Safety Apprentice with Cheshire Fire and Rescue it is essential that they attend and successfully complete the12 week programme.

Andrea Harvey, Director of Transformation at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "I would like to congratulate everyone on the team for completing this programme and, while doing so, making a difference in the local community. I know they have all worked extremely hard to achieve this goal and they should be very proud. I look forward to seeing them develop and become trainee firefighters in the future.”

The graduates will now gain experience in the different fire and rescue service departments, including operational training, over the next 21 months.

For more information about being a Firefighter and Community Safety Apprentice visit the website www.cheshirefire.gov.uk