Two people treated for smoke inhalation after bungalow fire in Ellesmere Port

TWO people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Ellesmere Port last night.
Two fire engines from Ellesmere Port were called to a bungalow in Philips Lane, Great Sutton, just before 11pm.
Firefighters tackled the fire in the living room of the property using a hose reel.
Two occupants of the house suffered from smoke inhalation.
A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “A fire involving the living room of a bungalow was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel. A large fan was also used the remove smoke from the property and a thermal imaging camera to check the area.
“Two casualties suffered smoke inhalation and were handed to the care of paramedics.”
