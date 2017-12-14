Two people treated for smoke inhalation after bungalow fire in Ellesmere Port

TWO people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Ellesmere Port last night.

Two fire engines from Ellesmere Port were called to a bungalow in Philips Lane, Great Sutton, just before 11pm.

Firefighters tackled the fire in the living room of the property using a hose reel.

Two occupants of the house suffered from smoke inhalation.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “A fire involving the living room of a bungalow was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel. A large fan was also used the remove smoke from the property and a thermal imaging camera to check the area.

“Two casualties suffered smoke inhalation and were handed to the care of paramedics.”