Report finds Cheshire Police officers treat people with 'fairness and respect'

POLICE officers in the county have been commended for treating people with “fairness and respect”.

Cheshire Constabulary was rated 'good' in the latest round of police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (or PEEL) inspections, which focused on legitimacy and leadership.

In February 2016 the force came under fire from the Government's watchdog for not having 'reasonable grounds' to carry out many on-the-spot searches of people.

At the time, inspectors with Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said: “Too many of the stop and search records we examined did not contain sufficient reasonable grounds for conducting the search.

“We are also concerned that the current supervisory efforts are insufficient when reviewing these forms. It is clear that Cheshire Constabulary is not complying with the Best Use of Stop and Search scheme.”

The force was compliant by September that year and has now been commended for the ‘impressive’ work done to improve the use of stop and search powers.

Acting Chief Constable Janette McCormick said: “Despite the changing demands on policing, tackling crime and antisocial behaviour remains our priority and stop and search is a vital power for the police service to protect people and reduce and deter crime.

“In the past the constabulary has been criticised for its use of stop and search powers, with HMICFRS highlighting it as an area requiring improvement.

“A lot of work has been done behind the scenes to ensure that this was addressed and it’s extremely pleasing to see that we have now been commended for the work that we have carried out to ensure that all our officers fully understand this power and use it fairly and proportionately.”

The latest inspection results were revealed on Tuesday (December 12).

The force has been praised for keeping people safe, reducing crime and caring about the local community.

The news comes on the back of Cheshire Police being voted 12th last week in the TOP 50 Inclusive Employers award.

Acting CC McCormick said: “Police legitimacy is a critical element of policing and it is vital that our officers treat people with respect in the course of their duties and use their powers fairly.”

David Keane, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, added: “I was particularly pleased to see that the constabulary has been recognised for its work to seek better feedback from the public as this is something I’m particularly passionate about in my role.

“Honest feedback from the communities we serve is important in order for us to build further trust with our local communities and to truly champion their priorities.”

One of the schemes highlighted by HMICFRS was the ‘Independent Youth Commission’, which was established by the Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner last year to help ensure the constabulary has a better understanding of the views of young people.

Acting CC McCormick said a lot of work had also been done to increase diversity within the force so all groups in the community are represented.

She added: “We must be an honest, open and transparent organisation if we are to maintain the trust and confidence of the people we serve. How we treat are own staff is the start of that to ensure we respond promptly and professionally to any issues or complaints about the conduct of our officers and staff or the manner in which we deliver policing services.

“We also actively encourage feedback from staff and officers internally, and it is pleasing to see that inspectors found that all those working in the force feel supported and have the confidence to speak out if they have any concerns.”