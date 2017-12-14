Four people issued with dispersal notices after injecting drugs in Grosvenor Park's public toilets

POLICE gave four people dispersal notices after they were seen taking drugs in the public toilets in Grosvenor Park, Chester.

Cheshire Police said that the two men and two women were disturbed while injecting drugs into themselves.

However, police were unable to find the drugs.

Today (Thursday, December 14) Cheshire Police tweeted: “4 adults (2 male, 2 female) given dispersal notices after being disturbed injecting drugs into themselves in the public toilets at Grosvenor Park. Searched but the drugs had gone - very frustrating!”