Ellesmere Port air cadets wow audience at Christmas carol concert

CADETS from Ellesmere Port and Chester wowed audiences at a festive carol concert.

Members of RAF 1074 (Ellesmere Port) Squadron and 610 (City of Chester) Squadron attended the service hosted by Chester Squadron at Christ Church in Chester.

Flight lieutenant Mark Armitage said: “The evening was well received by all who attended and contained a full programme of Christmas Carols, readings and musical performances from the Staff and Cadets of 610 (City of Chester) Squadron, to celebrate the festive season the closing if another full year of training both on squadron and within Merseyside Wing.”

Last weekend RAF Woodvale hosted the Merseyside Wing Appointment Boards for staff with Royal Air Force Air Cadets hoping to move into a uniformed role.

They included civilian instructor Lynette McDermott of 1074 (Ellesmere Port) Squadron who successfully completed her interview with the Wing Commander, Les Keane, Squadron Leader Claire Sarsfield and Warrant Officer Donna Hall and has received her appointment to the rank of sergeant within the Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

Mr Armitage said: “All at 1074 (Ellesmere Port) Squadron were quick to join in on congratulating Sergeant Lynette McDermott on her success and in wishing her all the best as she takes up this new role with us as a squadron and the Air Cadets as a whole.

Royal Air Force Air Cadet Squadrons are open to all young people ages 12 to 18 and offer the chance to experience activities and gain skills including flying, gliding, target shooting, leadership, and The Duke of Edinburgh Award.