Delays for motorists on M6 due to emergency pothole repairs

MOTORISTS are experiencing major delays this morning on the M6 near the Thelwall Viaduct as emergency repairs were needed after a large pothole opened up.

Several motorists had to pull on to the hard shoulder after the tyres of their vehicles were damaged.

Two lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway this morning and motorists were warned to expect delays.

North West Motorway Police tweeted: “Lane 1 and Lane 2 closure will be in place for the morning on the M6 Thelwall Viaduct whilst @HighwaysNWESTcarry out repairs to the large pothole - Please allow extra time for your journey as this will cause delays.

“We have put a lane 1 and 2 closure in place due to the pot hole on the top of Thelwall Viaduct M6NB - We are putting a RRB in place. Several vehicle on the hard shoulder due to damaged tyres.”

Just before 9am, motorway police said that the repairs had been completed and the lane closures were about to be lifted.

They warned that there would still be delays in the area.

At 9am, police said they were en route to the scene of an accident on the M6 northbound at the Lymm Interchange.

Four vehicles are believed to be involved and there are no reports of injuries.