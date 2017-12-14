Chester Voluntary Action charity scoops £34,000 funding boost

A Chester charity has landed a large share of a £200,000 funding pot.

Chester Voluntary Action, based at the old Bluecoat School on Northgate Street, has been awarded £34,390 from NatWest as part of its Skills and Opportunities Fund.

It is one of seven organisations from across the North of England to be awarded a share of the bank’s funding following a public vote.

The grant will be used by Chester Voluntary Action to support its Cheshire Enterprising Women programme, which will work with women from areas in and around the city, giving them the skills and confidence to develop their business ideas and make them a reality.

NatWest’s Skills & Opportunities Fund aims to help people in some of the country’s most deprived communities move towards a better future, with improved financial skills and/or self-employment prospects.

John Hesketh of the North Regional Board said: “Through the Skills and Opportunities Fund, we have been able to support a range of programmes across the North of England in their development and delivery.

“Like those programmes that have won previously, Chester Voluntary Action has created a fantastic programme through the Cheshire Enterprising Women programme which will have a positive impact on the local community.

“The impact of these projects, which are helping people to build new skills, get into work or start their own business, is fantastic and I would encourage anyone who wasn’t successful this time to try again when applications open early next year.”