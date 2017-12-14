Cheshire and Wirral NHS staff donate hundreds of toys for local children

NHS staff have generously donated hundreds of toys so that many local under privileged children and families will receive gifts on Christmas Day.

Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP) set up 20 collection points for Toy Appeal donations throughout November.

Staff from across Cheshire and Wirral generously donated to the appeal, with the Trust’s Chief Executive and Director of Nursing joining Toy Appeal founder Dee Drake in helping box and drop off the donations.

Alongside the hundreds of toys donated to the appeal, the Trust will be sending a number of donations to local children and young people under the care of CWP’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

Avril Devaney, Director of Nursing, Therapies and Patient Participation at CWP, said: “We decided to support this wonderful cause after meeting Dee and hearing about the fantastic work the appeal has already accomplished. It’s been heart-warming to see all of the toys our staff have donated, and joining Dee to help box and send donations was an absolute privilege.”

Dee Drake, founder of the Toy Appeal, added: “We were thrilled to have the support of CWP and to be able to support some of the people who use their services. We hope the Christmas toy sacks bring lots of smiles on Christmas Day.”