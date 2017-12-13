Man charged following robbery at Chester convenience store

A MAN has been charged after a shopkeeper was attacked and robbed at a Chester convenience store.

Neil Harker Moor, of Ermine Road in the city, was arrested yesterday in relation to the incident at McColl’s on Brook Lane at around 8pm on Monday, December 4.

He has been charged with robbery and possession of a knife and has been remanded in custody.

Moor is due to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court later today, when his case will likely be sent to the crown court.

The victim was reportedly left shaken after a robber threatened him and demanded he open the till.

The offender then removed a quantity of cash and stole alcohol before leaving the store.

The victim attended the Countess of Chester Hospital and received treatment for minor injuries.