Chester Zoo 'den cams' capture birth of eight rare dog pups

The birth of eight African wild dog pups has been caught on ‘den cams’ at Chester Zoo.

Keepers watched the birth remotely via CCTV as the litter was born.

Also known as painted dogs because of the multi-coloured patterning on their fur, it is the first time the endangered animals have been born at the zoo.

Dave Hall, team manager of carnivores at the zoo, said: “Painted dogs are incredibly impressive, beautiful animals and the pups are hugely significant arrivals.

“They are the first to be bred at the zoo and they bring important new blood to the international breeding programme for the species.”

Born to mum K’mana and dad Ville, their arrival takes the number of African wild dogs at the zoo to 11.

“We estimate it will be another five or six weeks until the pups are taken out of their underground den and into the open by their mum as their eyes remain closed for a number of weeks after birth.” said Dave.

“K’mana, so far, seems to be doing an excellent job making sure her new charges are getting sufficient milk.”

Painted dogs are known for their large rounded ears, social nature and incredible stamina.

They are supreme predators – rather like wolves – that work together to bring down prey many times their size.

However, despite their fearsome reputation, Mike Jordan, the zoo’s collections director, added: “Painted dogs are now one of Africa’s most endangered carnivores, due to the huge territories they need to survive.

“As human populations have increased in Africa, the numbers of painted dogs have dropped steeply as their habitat is converted to farmland and villages expanded.

“There may now be fewer than 1,500 breeding African wild dogs left.

“Time is running out for them, but through our long-standing conservation support in Africa, we’re working very hard to change this.”