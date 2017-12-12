Police appeal for information after attempted sexual assault in Chester

Cheshire Police have issued an appeal for information following an attempted sexual assault on a young woman in Chester.

Some time between 4.40am and 4.50am on Thursday, December 7, a 20-year-old woman was walking along Victoria Court just outside the city centre.

She stopped to sort her shoe out and noticed a man about six to 10 metres behind her. Once she stood back up, the man approached her and pulled her into Victoria Crescent.

There was struggle and the woman managed to break free. She ran along Brook Lane where she saw a bald male in a hi-vis jacket and was spoken to on the junction of Grange Road by a man of Asian origin who was carrying a McColls bag.

The offender is described as male, 5ft 8ins of a proportionate build. He was wearing a dark, possibly black, hoodie with drawstrings.

DC Jennifer Black said: “This was a very concerning incident. While we continue with our investigation people should remain vigilant and take basic precautions such as not going to isolated areas alone and keeping to well-lit areas.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Jennifer Black on 101 quoting incident number 99 of 7 December 2017.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestopeprs on 0800 555 111.