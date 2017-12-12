Mayor opens new extra care home in Ellesmere Port

The Mayor of Ellesmere Port has opened an extra care housing scheme in the town.

Cllr Nicole Meardon cut the ribbon on Magenta Living’s Hartley Place development on Sutton Way.

Hartley Place is a multi-million pound extra care facility aimed at the over 55s which offers 60 one and two-bedroom apartments as well as 15 bungalows, all with a level-access wet room, lounge and kitchen.

Extra care housing is designed to provide varying levels of care and support people may need in later life.

Hartley Place offers independent living with 24-hour, on-site support services and flexible care packages available from care provider, Mears.

Residents can benefit from communal facilities including The Lemon Tree Restaurant, hairdressers and a beauty salon, which are all open to the public, and a lounge area as well as a full programme of activities and events. There is also garden space which will encourage residents to get involved in planting and gardening.

Cllr Meardon said: “It was a privilege to formally open Hartley Place. It provides fantastic homes for some of our elderly and more vulnerable residents, in the heart of our community.”

During the event, flowers were presented to Margaret Fleming who was the first resident to apply to live in Hartley Place in July 2016.

The opening ceremony was well attended with guests from Cheshire West and Chester Council including the cabinet member for housing, cllr Angela Claydon, the Homes and Communities Agency along with board members and staff from Magenta Living.