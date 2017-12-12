Detectives still hunting for witnesses after Chester armed robbery

Detectives have renewed their appeal for witnesses after a shopkeeper was attacked in a Chester store.

Members of the public have come forward with information following the terrifying incident, which saw a man holding a knife burst into McColl's newsagents on Brook Lane shortly before 8pm on Monday, December 4. But officers believe there are others out there who may know who is responsible, or have vital information which could help officers with their investigation.

The victim was left shaken after the offender threatened him to open the till before removing a quantity of cash and stealing alcohol. He then left the store in the direction of Ermine Road.

Detective Constable Peta Ticer, of Chester CID, said: "We know there were people in the shop at the time of the robbery and that someone out there will know who committed this assault. I am appealing to you to come forward. Your help could be vital in us catching who is responsible and preventing them from doing this again.

"If you do know who is responsible or you have any information but don't feel comfortable speaking to us, please don't hold back your information but instead contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The victim attended the Countess of Chester Hospital and received treatment for minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 838 of 4 December.