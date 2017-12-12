Chester's Storyhouse reveals incredible visitor figures following six-month review

CHESTER’S new theatre and cultural centre is almost three times more popular than predicted, latest statistics show.

A total of 508,000 people visited Storyhouse on Northgate Street in the first six months since it opened its doors on May 11 this year.

Bosses had aimed for a target of 175,000 for the same timespan – and are understandably delighted by its soaring success.

As it stands, an average of 84,666 people a month are visiting the £37 million complex to use the library, cafe, bar, community studio, cinema and theatre.

Statistics released as part of a six-month review also reveal that 125,000 theatre and cinema tickets have been purchased and 140,000 books loaned. A whopping 111 community groups have also been using the centre as a place to meet.

Andrew Bentley, CEO at Storyhouse, said: “We have had an incredible six months since we opened Storyhouse’s doors in May. It’s been wonderful to see Chester’s communities using the building in so many different ways.”

He added: “2018 is set to be another fantastic year as we welcome more of the UK’s finest touring work to Chester and create more brilliant shows both at Storyhouse and at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.”

During its opening season Storyhouse produced and staged theatre productions within the theatre building and also at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.

It also screened more than 70 films spanning 700 screenings, including blockbusters, independent and world cinema, classic re-issues and family favourites.

The Women of the World Festival in May saw more than 5,500 people visit Storyhouse with over 50 speakers and a line-up that included talks, debates, panel discussions, workshops, classes and networking events.

The Chester Literature Festival welcomed former PM Gordon Brown, broadcasters Jeremy Vine, Pam Ayers and Jon Snow and poet Hollie McNish was guest director.

Storyhouse’s rep company is made up of 26 actors, three musicians and two trainees – the largest outside of London. Over 100 musicians, singers and storytellers have already performed at the theatre.

Among the many other events were The Big Feed – a breast-feeding event that saw over 300 mums and their babies participate – and an awareness programme by sexual health charity Body Positive.

Schools from across the borough and beyond have attended tours, explored the building, watched films, performed in the Garret Theatre, attended the theatre, listened to storytellers, participated in workshops and loaned books from the library.

The six-month review also reveals that almost a third (32 per cent) of the young people Storyhouse has engaged with are classed vulnerable or come from a socio economically deprived area.

It is thought Storyhouse could be worth £16 million a year to the city’s economy.

Costing Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) the princely sum of £33 million, the complex represents one of the largest capital investments of any local authority in the country.

Arts Council England also stumped up £3 million while city-based credit card company MBNA contributed £600,000.

Chester’s MP Chris Matheson has been one of the first to congratulate the project team on their acheivement.

He previously told this newspaper: “What these figures show is that when people in Chester put their mind to it, they can create something that everyone wants to be part of.

“Not only have the council and Storyhouse built something our city can be proud of, bu together all of us are contributing to something unique and exciting that our country can be proud.

“Well done Andrew Bentley [CEO], Alex Clifton [artistic director] and all the team at Storyhouse – Chester is well and truly back on the map.”

For more information on Storyhouse visit www.storyhouse.com.