Anti-fracking campaigners to stage peaceful protest in Chester as plans for research centre go on show

Chester residents can find out more about plans to build a major research centre on the outskirts of the city tomorrow (Wednesday, December 13).

Chester Town Hall will host what is being billed as a ‘community engagement event’ for the proposed Cheshire Energy Research Field Site on Ince Marshes.

The project – which is subject to gaining planning permission and regulatory approval – would see 80 observation boreholes of various depths drilled across a 28 sqkm area around the marshes.

Part of the centre’s work would involve research into shale gas extraction – or fracking – and campaingers opposed to the controversial technique will hold a peaceful demonstration outside tomorrow’s engagement event, which will run from 4pm to 8pm.

The publicly-funded British Geological Survey (BGS) are behind the research centre and have held a series of public consultations in the area since October, ahead of submitting a planning application for the centre next year.

BGS scientists will be on hand in Chester to answer questions, discuss the plans and listen to the public’s views.

Members of the Frack Free Dee Coalition will be holding a 'festive themed' peaceful demonstration from 3.30pm to highlight what they say are the “undeniable” links between the BGS Ince Marshes project and the development of fracking in the North Cheshire area.

They oppose fracking due to concerns over its impact on the environment.