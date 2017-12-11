Man seriously injured in 'targeted' stabbing in Ellesmere Port

A MAN received serious stab wounds in what police believe was a targeted attack in Ellesmere Port.

Detectives have arrested one suspect but say they are looking for two others following the incident on Princes Road between 12.45am and 1.15am on Monday, December 11.

The 27-year-old victim was walking along the street when he was reportedly assaulted by three men.

A 24-year-old man from Ellesmere Port has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Damian Tierney, of Ellesmere Port CID, said: “Firstly, I want to reassure the local community that this incident is not-connected to a stabbing which took place in the same area last November. I also want to make it clear that we believe this to be a targeted assault on the victim and not a random attack.

“The victim has received serious wounds and although we have made an arrest we are still looking for another two men. I am urging anyone who may have any information, no matter how big or small, to come forward and call us on 101.”

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the assault or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 42 of December 11.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.