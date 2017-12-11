Fake delivery driver admits stealing parcels in Chester

A SACKED delivery driver wore his old uniform to steal parcels unchallenged from pick-up points in Chester, a court heard.

Kristian Fryer, 41, of Heol Hyfryd, Gwersyllt, Wrexham, drove to three stores used by courier service Collect Plus on November 6 this year.

Decked out in the uniform of his former employer Yodel, he then wandered inside and collected “a quantity of parcels of value unknown”.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of theft at Chester Magistrates Court on Friday but sentencing was adjourned until December 20 while the Probation Service epares a report on him.

Rob Youds, prosecuting, revealed Fryer has 10 previous convictions for fraud and 11 for theft and dishonesty matters.

Outlining the case, Mr Youds told the court: “He used to work for Yodel but he was fired because they thought he was taking items.

“This case involved him wearing his old uniform and going to stores collecting these parcels.”

Fryer was said to have stolen a single parcel belonging to Collect Plus from Penny's Food and Drink on Chester Road, Huntington.

He also stole a number of parcels belonging to the same company from Spar on Long Lane, Upton, as well as a quantity from McColl's on Brook Lane, Newton.

The crimes were then discovered and he made full admissions to the police after being arrested.

Mr Youds said there had been a strong element of planning, although in his interview Fryer had said he only wore the uniform “because he had nothing else to wear”.

Magistrates told the defendant that all options would be open when it came to sentencing, including a prison sentence.

There was a “degree of planning and a degree of breach of trust”, they said.

The case could also be sent to the crown court if the bench decides their powers are not sufficient to pass an appropriate punishment.