Duchess of Westminster becomes president of Chester's Grosvenor Museum Society

Chester’s Grosvenor Museum Society has welcomed its new president as the group celebrates raising more than £100,000 in support of the important cultural asset.

The Duchess of Westminster, Natalia Grosvenor, was delighted to accept the offer to become president of the society, which was established in 1981 and provides vital support for the museum.

The Duchess said: “The Grosvenor family have long supported the museum and look forward to working together more in the future.”

Mrs Wendy Hazlehurst, vice-president of the Grosvenor Museum Society, added: “We are delighted that the Duchess has accepted the presidency of our society. The financial support given by the society to the museum has just passed the £100,000 mark, and we are thrilled that Her Grace has joined us to celebrate this milestone.”

Councillor Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “The Grosvenor Museum Society provides vital support for the museum, whose nationally important collections celebrate Chester’s cultural and natural heritage with displays of art, archaeology, silver, natural history, period rooms and exhibitions.

”The museum welcomes thousands of children on school visits and offers packed programmes of family and adult events.

"I am enormously grateful to the Society for funding the much-needed refurbishment of our two exhibition galleries. This major project was completed last month, and the galleries are now hosting our winter exhibitions – ‘Right Here, Right Now: 21st-Century Art’ and ‘Techne: Creating Art’.”

The Grosvenor Museum is open Monday-Saturday 10.30am-5pm, and Sunday 1-4pm. Admission is free, with donations welcome.