Cyclist threatened with a knife during Ellesmere Port robbery

A cyclist was dragged off his bike and threatened with a knife during a robbery in Ellesmere Port.

Cheshire Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened at 7.30pm on Thursday, December 7 when a 21-year-old man was cycling along Overpool Road in Great Sutton.

As he approached its junction with Gawsworth Road he was approached by a man who was walking in the opposite direction.

The offender took hold of the victim and dragged him off his bike before threatening him with a knife. He then took the bike and cycled away along Gawsworth Road.

The offender is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of strong build. He was wearing a coat with the hood pulled up and possibly wearing a hat.

Anyone with information should contact DC Kev Cooper on 101 quoting incident number 36 of 7 December 2017.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.