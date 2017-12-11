Cheshire Police call for calm at office Christmas parties

CHRISTMAS party-goers are being urged to “have fun safely” after it emerged almost 100 people were arrested for yobbish behaviour in December last year.

Cheshire Police has stressed there will be hundreds of officers, PCSOs and special constables on patrol in Chester and across the county during the festive season.

With less than two weeks until Christmas, restaurants, pubs, bars and clubs are filling up with work colleagues eager to let their hair down at the annual party.

Supt Paul Beauchamp, who heads up the constabulary’s taskforce, said: “Christmas is a fantastic time of year and I want everyone to know that ultimately we want you to have fun celebrating but to make sure you do so safely.

“We will have officers on patrol to provide reassurance and make sure everyone is drinking sensibly and behaving themselves.

“Traditionally we do see an increase in the number of drunk and disorderly incidents at this time of year and that’s why we’re asking party-goers to stay safe and take extra care while out celebrating.”

A total of 99 people were arrested for being drunk and disorderly in December 2016, with officers also issuing dispersal orders to those who committed anti-social behaviour, preventing them from entering the area.

People arrested for such offences face fines of up to £1,000 and could even receive a criminal record.

Supt Beauchamp added: “We’re not trying to spoil the fun; we all like to celebrate Christmas and of course we want you to enjoy it.

“We just simply ask that people drink responsibly and look after themselves and their friends.

“Anyone who does break the law will be dealt with but I’m sure people would much rather wake up at home than in a custody cell.”

Revellers are advised to follow these tips to ensure they stay safe:

• Plan how you and your friends are going to get home. Have contact details for legitimate private hire taxi firms or use a black cab from a licensed carriage rank;

• Be wary of drinking excessively before you go out and pace your drinks while in pubs and clubs;

• Ensure you remain with your friends at all times and never be left on your own.