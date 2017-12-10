Wintry weather causes problems on Chester roads

There were problems on the roads around Chester as wintry conditions set in across Cheshire.

A blanket of snow covered the region this morning, making it a busy day for North West Motorway officials and Cheshire Constabulary officers.

The A534 near the Bickerton Poacher posed challenges for motorists for about an hour after two lorries and a bus got stuck due to the poor conditions.

And Cheshire Police were kept busy dealing with several incidents on the region’s roads.

However, not all incidents were due to motorists falling foul of conditions, as the North West Motorway Police reported that one motorist was speeding on the M62, driving at more than 130mph.

Although Chester largely avoided the worst of the snowy conditions that affected much of the North West and North Wales, some bus routes were affected with the 15A service running on main roads only, while the 4S service was operating to the X4 route, keeping to the main roads.

This morning, Cheshire Police warned motorists the avoid the A49 between Sandiway and Tarporley near the Shell garage due to snow and ice.

NHS England North urged residents to keep an eye out for vulnerable friends, loved ones and neighbours as temperatures were set to drop between minus 5 and minus 10 in some places this evening.

Hospital services were said to be under increased pressure and residents were asked to consider using alternative services such as NHS 111, GP out of hours, walk in centres and pharmacies.