Chester maths masterminds take part in regional final

Children put their number crunching skills to good use at a maths competition staged in Chester.

The regional finals of the National Young Mathematicians’ Awards took place at the Explore Learning centre at the Sainsbury's store in Great Boughton.

The annual event, organised by tuition provider Explore Learning and the NRICH Project at the University of Cambridge, has been the most popular year yet, with more than 700 schools competing.

Charlotte Gater, head of curriculum at Explore Learning, said: “The schools who have made it to this point have done extremely well, after some really competitively-fought first rounds.

“The National Young Mathematicians’ Awards are all about working in a team and demonstrating mathematical thinking outside the classroom environment.

“The children were tasked with a never-before-seen mathematical problem and were judged on their ability to work together, demonstrate systematic working and show their true mathematical thinking.”

The Chester regional final was won by Tarvin Primary, who are now in with a chance of making it to the grand final at Cambridge University this week.