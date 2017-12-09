Top coach Anna Jackson wins major award

A LEADING coach has been recognised for her achievements by being announced as a winner at the 2017 UK Coaching Awards.

Former GB wheelchair basketball star Anna Jackson, from Chester, claimed the title of disability coach of the year.

The showpiece annual event is seen as one of the most prestigious within the coaching community and was held at The Honourable Artillery Company in London.

Leading the way in coaching excellence in the North West is Anna Jackson, who holds multiple coaching roles, including: head coach and founder of Cheshire Phoenix Wheelchair Basketball Club, head coach of Wales’ U19 wheelchair basketball team and head coach of Angels of the North 1st division wheelchair basketball team.

Anna, originally from Ruthin, won more than 70 caps for the Great Britain wheelchair basketball team and played at the 2000 Paralympic Games in Sydney.

She works hard to promote all three teams and supports the recruitment of players, coaches and volunteers as well as applying for funding and looking for sponsors. She is also a tutor and runs wheelchair basketball coaching courses to inspire the next generation of coaches.

Anna, head coach of Cheshire Phoenix Wheelchair Basketball Club said: “It’s amazing, I’m in shock. You do all the work of coaching for the love of it, but to be recognised is incredible.

“Seeing people develop, no matter how small the development is or gaining more confidence, that’s what gives me a real buzz.”

Mark Gannon, chief executive officer of UK Coaching, said: “The 20th anniversary of the awards has seen some of the best examples of coaching throughout the nation celebrated. We would like to thank all of the finalists for their incredible services to coaching.

“We saw a record number of finalists nominated and our independent judging panel deliberated long and hard to acknowledge the people and organisations that dedicated their time to the development of others through coaching.

“Anna’s passion for coaching across three wheelchair basketball teams, while tutoring the next group of coaches is truly commendable. Congratulations.”