Chester Queen's School choir performs at Cathedral after winning competition

The Queen’s School Young Voices choir was named the winning school choir at the Neuromuscular Centre’s Spirit of Christmas Competition.

As a result, the choir performed at the star-studded Spirit of Christmas event at Chester Cathedral.

The choir sang to more than 1,000 people at the Neuromuscular Centre’s event.

Head of Lower School, Rachel Cookson said: “We were so thrilled to be announced as the winners of the competition and all the girls were excited to perform at the cathedral. It was a wonderful evening as always and all for such a worthwhile charity.

“The girls performed beautifully and had a fantastic time meeting so many faces from stage and screen.”

The girls in Queen’s Young Voices have a busy couple of weeks ahead of them in the lead up to Christmas with performances at Wesley Methodist Church, John Lewis and Storyhouse.