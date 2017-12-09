Blacon Santa quits over 'Savile' jibe and social media abuse

A DAD-OF-EIGHT who dresses as Santa every year to entertain families in his community has quit after he was called “Jimmy Savile”.

Lee Challinor, 37, who lives in Blacon with pregnant wife Melanie and their children, was on one of his visits with volunteers on Wednesday (December 6) when a lad made the cruel jibe.

He later received other vile abuse on social media and vowed to hang up his red coat, hat and beard with immediate effect on Thursday.

But an avalanche of support from residents has now convinced him to complete this year's planned street visits, including one in Chester city centre on December 16.

He told the Standard today that this will be the last year though, as he cannot risk his reputation being damaged or having to fight any legal battles.

“I'm definitely not doing it next year because of all this,” said Lee, who works as a joiner as well as volunteering with Blacon Community Support Fund.

“I felt so upset and broken, but also really vulnerable. I don't have the money to pay for lawyers to fight any of it and I just can't leave me and my family open like that. Obviously I know I haven't done anything wrong but when rumours like that start flying about it's like Chinese whispers and mud sticks. I have to put my family first.”

He added: “I'll help out next year and I'll do the paperwork but I'm not sitting in that seat. I have zero tolerance for me or any of the other volunteers being abused. We're here to bring happiness and magic to the children of Blacon and Chester and this is what happens.”

For four years Lee has been dressing up as Santa and jumping on his sleigh to visit families in a host of streets across Blacon. As part of the role he is fully DBS checked.

He was into the swing of this year's visits when last week one young person called him by the name of disgraced TV presenter Savile, and another later called him a derogatory name on social media.

Lee, who is well-known for raising thousands of pounds to pay for life-saving defibrillators in Blacon schools, contacted the police and posted a message on Facebook saying he quit.

People then leapt to his defence leaving several hundred glowing comments, and a group was started on Facebook called 'Supporting The Local Santa In Blacon'.

One woman said: “You are an inspiration to our community! It’s shocking that stupid, nasty kids can behave like that and have now ruined it for everyone else. I really do hope you might change your mind because Blacon won’t be the same without your generosity.”

And another added: “Please don't let them win - we all know and love you for what you do for our community.”

Lee told this newspaper he was bowled over by the community's response, and said the police had dealt with the matter and apologies had been offered.

He said: “I've been so touched by all the comments; I didn't realise how much people held me in high value. I'm immensely grateful for all the support people have shown me.”

But he added: “It just shows how vulnerable everyone is to an attack, even in an innocent position such as being Santa. Santa being accused of that? It's unbelievable. I went to see Santa when I was a kid and that sort of thing just never crossed anyone's minds.”

Lee and the team will be out on their visits in Blacon between 6.15pm and 9.30pm on December 11, 13, 15 and 19, and in Chester city centre between 11am and 5.30pm on December 16.

He said he has has ensured someone observes all interactions with children.

“Santa shouldn't have to be thinking like this but what else can I do?” said Lee. “I can't take the risk.

“Young kids might think it's a bit of a joke using names like that but it's not. These sorts of things can be very damaging. People need to think before they speak or post on social media.”

* The list of streets Santa will visit are:

Monday, December 11: Carlisle Road, Durham Road, Warick Road, Lichfield Road, Lincoln Road, Canterbury Road, Ludlow Road, Worcester Place, Malvern Road, Blacon Hall Road.

Wednesday, December 13: Saxon Way, Shelley Road, Wordsworth Crescent.

Friday, December 15: Stamford Road, Hatton Road, Norris Road, Lynwood Road, Brentwood Road, Pulford Road.