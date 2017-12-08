Real Housewives star Tanya Bardsley met shoppers and posed for selfies in Ellesmere Port

REAL Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley made a festive appearance last night at Ellesmere Port's Debenhams store.

Tanya greeted fans and took selfies as part of a special VIP event at the stote in Coliseum Shopping Park that ran from 4pm-8pm.

Tanya’s visit included surprising Christmas shoppers with on-the-spot prizes in store.

Model, presenter and actress Tanya, who is married to Scottish international footballer Phil Bardsley, became famous as a model in the 2000s, appearing in Zoo, Nuts and FHM magazine. She was named in the latter's "100 Sexiest Women in the World" list in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007.

More recently she has become a life coach and author, penning Just a Girl Who Got It All - How you can have YOUR ALL too.

As part of the event, shoppers enjoyed a VIP pass with prosecco and a goodie bag on arrival, Christmas cake tasting, a raffle with a hamper worth £200 and access to a range of top make up brands as part of the evening’s make-up masterclasses using the latest products and techniques.

There was also a catwalk show with the latest fashion trends from leading brands and designers, including Jasper Conran, Julien Macdonald and Phase Eight.

Coliseum Shopping Park is open seven days a week, with most stores open until 8pm, giving shoppers longer to do their Christmas shopping.