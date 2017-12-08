Lucy Moroney is back at school – but more funding is needed to continue her treatment

LUCY Moroney has begun her first day in Year 5 after receiving alternative treatment for an inoperable brain tumour in Mexico.

Nine-year-old Lucy, from Heswall, was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a terminal and inoperable brain tumour, in July.

Her family – including her aunt, Paula Newman, who lives in Tarporley – set up a Justgiving page to desperately raise £300,000 to help her receive alternative treatment called intra-arterial chemotherapy in Mexico for her grade 4 tumour.

The family hope to keep on raising cash to ensure that Lucy can continue her treatment with the hope that soon, there will be no evidence of the disease.

Although the fundraising target has been reached, the goal is to hit 50% of the Crowdfunding page to ensure Lucy can continue with her treatment which costs around $11,000 for each round.

She must receive her treatment every three to four weeks.

Now back at home, Lucy has attended her fundraising ball and first day of the 'new' year at primary school.

An update posted on her Lucy's Pineapple Fund facebook page said: "Lucy’s been having a lovely time back at home, seeing friends and family, attending her fundraising ball - even enjoying her first 'day' in year 5 on Tuesday at Gayton Primary School.

"We can't thank the school and the wonderful Gayton Primary School PTA enough as they have all been incredibly supportive.

"Lucy was really happy and excited to be back at school and enjoyed being a normal kid again, even if only for a little while.

"She returns to Monterrey, Mexico on Wednesday for her next treatment, but will hopefully be well enough to come home for her 10th birthday and Christmas.

"Please, please keep sharing her story, we still need to keep the donations rolling in as each round of IA treatment alone costs $11,000.

"This is every 3-4 weeks.

"It would be great to get our crowdfunding total to 50% before Christmas.

"Thank you for your ongoing support!"

At the beginning of December, a fundraising ball was held to raise some much needed cash for Lucy.

The sell-out event ended up raising a staggering £15,941.63 through an auction, raffle and ticket sales.

To help Lucy, please donate via her Crowdfunding page here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lucy-pineapple