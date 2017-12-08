Fundraising hero Billy Birch from Ellesmere Port showing signs of progress in intensive care

HERO fundraiser Billy Birch is showing signs of improvement in intensive care, his family has said.

The 76-year-old, from Ellesmere Port, remains in an induced coma on life-support at the Countess of Chester Hospital after suffering multiple organ failure during surgery.

But his son Mally told the Standard today that doctors are slowly bringing him round and his body is showing signs of functioning without help.

“This weekend will be critical,” he said. “He's fighting and fighting like you wouldn't believe; I've never seen anything like it.

“It's still very serious but he's starting to show signs of progress and the doctors are happy with how he's doing. He's on the right road.”

Mally thanked the hundreds of people who continue to send messages of support on social media and through this newspaper.

“I can't believe the overwhelming support we've had from people,” he said. “I can't thank everyone enough for the love they've shown dad. I've never known anything like it in my life.

“I just want him to come round and open his eyes so we can show him the newspaper cuttings and the messages on Facebook.”

Billy, who has raised more than £113,000 for causes across Ellesmere Port and Chester, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday last week after suffering with stomach pains.

He was taken in for surgery – but a number of complications meant his major organs began to shut down over the course of a 10-hour operation.

Mally has asked The Standard to update people on his dad's condition as he continues to fight for his life.

His story has been shared hundreds of times and supporters have flooded social media with messages of support.

One woman summed up the sentiments of many when she wrote on Facebook: “There will never be such a kind and wonderful man as Billy. God bless Billy, get well soon.”

Billy has been raising money for worthy causes for more than 20 years, in memory of his late wife Sylvia.

He survived a work accident in 1991 that saw him crushed between a skip and a truck. Emerging from a three-week coma he vowed to do all he could to help medical services in the area.

He began collecting for the Countess of Chester Hospital but most recently has been focusing his efforts on the Deafness Support Network, based in the city.

He has also helped provide equipment at Dorin Park Specialist College in Upton, Chester, as well as for the Coronation Centre in Ellesmere Port, among other causes.

Billy has won a number of gongs including a ‘Community Thank You’ award at Cheshire Constabulary's Achieving Excellence awards ceremony in 2015.