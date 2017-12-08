Chester Toy Run postponed due to weather worries

A charity bike ride has been postponed until the new year due to concerns over the bad weather.

The Chester Charity Ride Out – also known as the Chester Toy Run – was due to take place on Sunday (December 10).

Each year, riders deck themselves and their bikes out in festive fancy dress for a ride from Smiths Honda in Christleton to Claire House Children’s Hospice in Bebington.

The riders take funds and toys to Claire House, while this year donations were also set to be made to the Lady Taverners Cheshire and North Wales.

However, the event organisers – Bill Smith Motors and Smiths Honda – have postponed the ride as bad weather, including snow, is due to hit the region on Sunday.

A statement from the organisers read: “After careful consideration we have made the difficult decision to postpone this Sunday’s annual Toy Run, this is due to health and safety reasons as a result of Storm Caroline.

“We will be rescheduling as soon as possible.

“For those who have registered and bought raffle tickets, please don’t worry, it will carry over to when the event is rearranged.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but unfortunately the weather is out of our control and everyone’s safety is our top priority.”

No new date has been set for the ride, but it is hoped one will be found in January.

About 300 bikers had been expected to take part this Sunday.

The Smith family has supported Claire House since before it was even built, and company director Karen Smith has helped raise more than £100,000 for the hospice.