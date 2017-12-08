Angels, demons and fire skeletons serve up a feast for the senses at Winter Watch in Chester

A HORDE of angels, demons and fire skeletons descended on the city centre to take part in the famous Winter Watch Parade.

Starting from Chester Town Hall, the Winter Watch Parade is inspired by ‘Setting the Watch’ a ceremony held at Christmas in the 1400’s when Chester’s early police force ‘the City Watch’ were handed the keys of the city after processing around Chester to ensure it was secure.

This was followed by a banquet and celebration of Christmas by the city leaders.

Today’s version brings back the City Watch, joined by a cast of angels, devils, skeletons, dragons, and cooks with their Victorian Christmas dinner.

The light-hearted parades led by Karamba Samba as the ‘ghost band’ take over the city streets with sword fights and music.

Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “Chester’s popular parades are steeped in history and unique to our city, taking elements of the city’s past, starting with the Romans and Saturnalia then jumping forward to the 1400s for Midsummer Watch and Winter Watch.

“The Winter Watch includes some characters from the Midsummer Watch parade who are joined by magical and festive characters including Ice Queens and Jack Frost.”

There is a second opportunity to watch the parade as it returns on December 14 to present a double bill with Chester’s Roman Legion for their torch lit Saturnalia parade.