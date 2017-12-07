Warning of snow and ice as wintry weather is forecast for Cheshire at the weekend

SNOW is set to hit the region this weekend, according to the latest forecasts.

The Met Office has forecasted that after overnight temparatures of as low as -3°C, there will be increasingly frequent snow showers on the way for the Chester area, starting tomorrow, as Storm Caroline blows into the UK.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for the weekend, with a significant amount of snow expected to fall in Cheshire and North Wales, with 10cm to 20cm on some higher grounds, 2cm to 5m elsewhere.

Tomorrow has been predicted to be bitterly cold with blustery snow showers continuing to blow across the region with “significant accumulations” in to Saturday.

These wintry conditions are expected to continue into the weekend.

The forecast states: “Saturday will remain cold and sunny with isolated snow showers and winds easing.

“Sunday will be windy with rain and snow, turning brighter later with more isolated wintry showers on Monday.”

The yellow warning is in place until 6pm on Saturday, as there could be icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, with risks of injury from slips and falls on icy and snowy surfaces.

There could also be travel delays.