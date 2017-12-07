Mince pies and mulled wine as Lord Mayor switches on the Christmas lights in Westminster Park

A CHESTER community became a Christmas wonderland as people joined in the festive celebrations.

The Westminster Park festive lights were switched on by the Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels at the event organised by Westminster Park Residents Association.

As well as visiting the local shops, including Bebbington’s Butchers, Bebbington & Williams Fishmongers, Francis Thomas Greengrocers, and Co-op, people enjoyed hot dogs, mince pies and mulled wine.

Children visited Santa in his grotto, where they received sweets and fruit after telling him what they would like for Christmas.

The crowd was entertained by carols performed near the Christmas tree by children from Belgrave Primary School.