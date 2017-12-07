Hundreds enjoy Ho Ho Helsby with carols, snow and a talking car!

HUNDREDS of people flocked to Helsby to enjoy a spectacular Christmas procession through the village.

Floats prepared by local community groups, schools and nurseries were joined by reindeer, miniature ponies, and a very special four-wheeled guest.

KITT, the famous talking car from the Knightrider television series of the 1980s, was on display at Helsby Garage all day on Saturday before joining the procession.

During the Ho Ho Helsby event there was an opportunity for people to pick up unique Christmas gifts from local craft stalls and try tasty treats from the artisan food stalls.

There was also an ice rink and an early dusting of snow.

Entertainment was provided by Helsby High School pupils who sang carols, as well as performances from Helsby Health Centre Choir, Frodsham Sings, The Motley Ukes, Helsby High Fold Group, and choirs from Hornsmill and Hillside primary schools.

Thank you to Duncan Cowley for these amazing photographs from the event.