Police swoop on homes in Ellesmere Port in dawn raids targeting organised crime

POLICE swooped on a number of homes in Ellesmere Port and Merseyside this morning (Wednesday, December 6) during a series of dawn raids targeting organised crime.

More than 60 officers from Cheshire Constabulary executed warrants at addresses.

Officers targeted 11 addresses in Ellesmere Port and arrested one woman and eight men aged between 16 and 34.

Two addresses were also targeted in Merseyside with one man arrested aged 26. All are currently in custody helping police with their enquiries.

The early morning action was the result of a lengthy and complex investigation, which was carried out by Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, and focused on the activities of a gang suspected of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

Detective Inspector Chris Williams, who is in charge of the operation, said: “The action taken today comes as a result of an eight-month long investigation focusing on an organised crime gang suspected of being involved in illegal drugs.

“The strike phase this morning is the result of months of hard work to gather evidence and intelligence.

“The action taken by officers reinforces Cheshire Constabulary’s commitment to proactively targeting, disrupting and dismantling those suspected of being involved in organised crime.”

Specialist officers were used to gain entry to the properties and officers are now carrying out detailed searches of all the addresses.

DI Williams added: “Information from the public is absolutely vital in the fight against drug related activity and I encourage anyone who has any information about organised crime or drug related crime in their community to come forward.”

Police & Crime Commissioner David Keane said: “Today’s Constabulary is essential in providing reassurance to our communities that the issue of drugs and organised crime is being taken seriously and that residents have a police service committed to keeping them safe.

“I would like to thank all of the officers and staff involved in the operation for the dedication and commitment that they have shown and I would like to assure the people of Cheshire that this type of action will continue.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 or if you do not feel comfortable speaking to a police officer, information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.